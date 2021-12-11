katrina kaif vicky kaushal share haldi function romantic photos with family and celebration. Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Haldi Photo Celebration With Family

katrina kaif haldi photo

Where Katrina Kaif is wearing a white colored lehenga for Haldi. Vicky Kaushal is seen in dhoti and dupatta. Where flowers are raining on both of them.

Katrina Kaif Haldi Photo With Sunny Kaushal

On the other hand, in a picture of Katrina Kaif, the happiness on the face of Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal’s mother is clearly telling the celebration of the family. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared these pictures and wrote in the caption, Venus, patience and happiness. Vicky Kaushal looks very happy with his father in a picture.

Vicky Kaushal’s turmeric fun with friends

At the same time, a fun picture with friends is also the highlight of this turmeric. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s happy faces and undying love for each other are clearly visible in these pictures before they became bride and groom.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love over turmeric

Let us tell you that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been dating each other for many years. Close friends believe that Katrina and Vicky did not want to reveal their relationship before marriage. But there have been times when Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been seen together. However, both of them have not always agreed to their relationship.

Vicky Kaushal with his father

The news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif being stopped on the day of Diwali also surfaced. At the same time, Bollywood and fans have shown their love on this turmeric pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.