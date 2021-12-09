Katrina Kaif vicky Kaushal share wedding photos vikat varmala video of marriage also viral

Katrina Kaif shared the photo and wrote – Only love in our hearts

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally announced their relationship as husband and wife after a luxurious wedding on December 9. Sharing her picture with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wrote in the caption that in our hearts there is only love and gratitude that has brought us to this moment. Wishing you all love and blessings as you start this new journey together.

Vicky Kaushal also shared pictures of wife Katrina Kaif

Significantly, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took seven rounds at Rajasthan Fort Barwara on 9 December. Katrina Kaif looks completely a Punjabi bride in the bride’s look. On the other hand, the happiness on Vicky Kaushal’s face clearly tells that their relationship is now moving towards a new and strong journey.

Katrina Kaif beautiful in bridal look

The smile on the face of Katrina Kaif in the bridal look is making this journey of her life even more enjoyable. Like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal has also shared pictures of his wife on Instagram. Where Vicky Kaushal has also shared a special picture like all these pictures.

Vicky Katrina wedding pictures

Where he is spreading a sweet smile towards Katrina by placing her hand on her shoulder. Fans are showering love on this picture on social media. At the same time, celebs have also wished Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif for their marriage. Keeping the media away from this marriage, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have done this marriage among family and friends.