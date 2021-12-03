Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Wedding corona condition for guests pmo officers and 100 bouncers. Katrina Kaif Like Kaushal’s Wedding Corona Rules 100 Bouncers Full Detail

Videos and photos not posted on social media

Videos and photos of any kind will not be posted on social media. Phones will not be used in wedding venues. No pictures and videos of this super secret wedding can go out without the approval of Vicky and Katrina Kaif. There are also reports that five officials from the PMO will also attend the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Security at Vicky and Katrina’s wedding with 100 bouncers

Security has been arranged for Vicky and Katrina’s wedding with 100 bouncers. Some kind of work is going on at the hotel where Vicky and Katrina are getting married. In order to keep Vicky and Katrina’s marriage private, the workers who come to work in the hotel have also been given leave till the wedding. Rajasthan Police will also protect the wedding hotel.

Tight security at wedding venue

From Maharashtra, Pandit will go to Rajasthan and Vicky and Katrina will get married. In view of the increasing effect of corona virus, many rules have been made for the guests attending the wedding, which are said to be necessary to follow. After reaching the wedding venue, corona test of every guest will also be done.

Vicky- Katrina Court marriage and then marriage

A report has claimed that Vicky and Katrina Kaif will first do a court marriage in Mumbai. After this there will be a luxurious wedding in Rajasthan. The wedding rituals will take place from 7 to 9 December. There will be music on 7 and 8. Vicky and Katrina will take seven rounds with each other on the 9th.