Katrina kaif vicky kaushal wedding photo alia bhatt priyanka chopra kareena ali abbas zafar Bollywood comment. Alia Bhatt Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan Ali Abbas Zafar Bollywood Comment on Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Wedding Photo

Priyanka Chopra has written that I am very happy for you. My friend’s marriage.

Katrina wrote, “Wishing you all love and blessings, we begin this new journey together.” Vicky Kaushal has also shared his pictures with Katrina Kaif and sought blessings from everyone in the caption. Reacting to the wedding pictures of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra wrote that I am very happy for you. My friend’s marriage. Congratulations to both of you. Perfect together.

Alia Bhatt reacted to the pictures and wrote Oh God

Reacting to the pictures, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Oh my god, you guys look so beautiful. Congratulating the marriage, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote that you have done it. God bless you both. Commenting on the pictures of the wedding, Hrithik Roshan wrote that I am sending all my love to both of you. Will have to dance together soon.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina Kaif’s friend and director Ali Abbas Zafar wrote, “Congratulations friend. Wishing you all happiness and love. A beautiful new beginning. Sonam Kapoor has written, ‘Congratulations Kat and Vicky’. You both are looking very beautiful. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding pictures have been liked by more than 8 crore people, while many Bollywood actors have congratulated the beautiful couple with open hearts.

READ Also Three reasons why Epic Games can give away $17.5 billion worth of games for free

-->