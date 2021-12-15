Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Wedding Reception Date time Venue guest details will salman khan attend this party | Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding reception: The party is on this day, guests will have to bring RT-PCR report

After marriage, newly wed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have returned to Mumbai from their honeymoon. Recently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also gave public appearances for the first time. Where both were seen holding hands. Now various types of news are coming out about the relation details of Katrina-Vicky’s marriage.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan among about 120 guests. Where most of the family and special friends were invited. Now it is being said that Katrina and Vicky Kaushal are going to give a reception in Mumbai where all the stars of Bollywood can attend.

Like the wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have not given official information about the reception. However, information has come out in media reports from the date of reception to the venue. According to a report in Bollywood Life, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are planning a grand reception.

