Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Salman Khan’s surprise for Katrina? Ranbir Kapoor also gave a wedding gift of 2.7 cr!

After the marriage of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, many pictures of the couple are becoming viral on social media. So there is a lot of mention of Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor on social media. It is reported that both Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have given unique gifts to the actress on Katrina’s wedding. It is being told that Salman Khan has bought Katrina a luxury car as a gift. So at the same time Ranbir Kapoor has also sent a jewelery set worth crores for Katrina.

According to media reports, Salman Khan has gifted Kat a glittering Range Rover worth Rs 3 crore. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have worked together in many films till now. Why did I love the movie? Both Kat and Salman were seen together in films like Partner, Yuvraj, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai. The pair was well-liked in these films.

At the same time, according to reports, Katrina’s alleged ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor also gifted the actress a diamond necklace set, which is said to be worth Rs 2.7 crore. Katrina and Ranbir worked together for the first time in the film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’. After this both were seen together in the film ‘Raajneeti’. During this, the news of Ranbir and Kat’s love affair started coming to the fore. At the same time, Ranbir and Kat also worked together in the film ‘Jagga Jasoos’.

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt has also given a special wedding gift to her best friend. Alia has gifted Kat a basket full of perfumes worth lakhs. So at the same time, Shahrukh Khan has also gifted Katrina Kaif by buying an expensive painting, which is worth 1.5 lakh rupees. Hrithik Roshan has also presented Vicky Kaushal with a BMW G310 R bike worth Rs 3 lakh. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal’s special friend Taapsee Pannu has also gifted him a bracelet made of platinum, which is worth Rs 1.4 lakh.

The post Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Salman Khan’s surprise for Katrina? Ranbir Kapoor also gave a wedding gift of 2.7 cr! appeared first on Jansatta.

#Katrina #KaifVicky #Kaushal #Wedding #Salman #Khans #surprise #Katrina #Ranbir #Kapoor #gave #wedding #gift