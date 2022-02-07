Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal will not be able to celebrate Valentine’s Day together, know what is the reason

Katrina is going to be busy shooting for the film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. For which he will have to stay in Delhi for a few days.

Bollywood’s new love birds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are in a lot of headlines since their marriage. Both got married in December last year. Fans are desperate to see their pictures. Both are busy with their respective work, due to which these people have not even been able to go for honeymoon. The news is coming that due to busy work, now both will not be able to celebrate Valentine’s Day together.

According to media reports, Katrina is going to be busy shooting for the film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The shooting of the long-stayed film is resuming. The makers have scheduled the last shoot of the film in February, which is slated to take place in Delhi. For this, Katrina will be in Delhi and Vicky will have to stay away from her on Valentine’s Day. It is being told that the last shoot of the film was to be completed in January, but it was postponed due to Corona.

Salman and Katrina will reach Delhi on January 12 for the shooting of this film. This shoot will be completed in about 10 to 12 days. During the shoot, all protocols will be followed in view of Corona. The preparations for which have started in Delhi.

Where on one side Katrina is shooting for her film Tiger 3. At the same time, Vicky has also recently finished shooting for Sara Khan starrer film Luka Chuppi 2. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be seen together for the first time in this film. The director of this film is Laxman Utekar.

Let us tell you that apart from marriage, Katrina and Vicky are maintaining their professional life very well. Vicky returned to his shoots soon after the wedding. Both never miss an opportunity to spend time with each other. On the completion of one month of marriage, Katrina shared very cute pictures with her husband Vicky. Along with this, both of them also celebrated their first Lohri together. His pictures became fiercely viral on social media.