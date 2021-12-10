Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal’s wedding card leaked | Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding card leaked

what happened to turmeric

According to the rumours, Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal has also taken a lot of fun from the family members and relatives on the Haldi ceremony. Sunny Kaushal is dating Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh. Sharvari is also a part of this marriage. So it is obvious that everyone has to say whose number is next.

receive guests

The guests were welcomed in Jaipur itself. And at the same time, he was given a note from the team of the wedding planner wedding squad of this wedding, in which everyone was requested to leave their phone in the hotel as soon as they reach the resort.

honeymoon after marriage

After marriage, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are going to Maldives for a small honeymoon. After that both will return to work. Vicky Kaushal will continue shooting for Laxman Utekar’s untitled film, along with Sara Ali Khan. At the same time, Katrina Kaif will start shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

visiting guests

It is believed that today Akshay Kumar and Shahrukh Khan can also attend this wedding. At the same time, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have also received an invitation to this wedding. Apart from this, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Karan Johar, Farah Khan are attending the wedding. Katrina Kaif’s very special friend Ali Abbas Zafar is also likely to attend the wedding from UAE.

