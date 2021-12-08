Katrina Kaif wanted to invite Salman Khan to her wedding, because of this she will not be able to attend

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage remains in the news these days. Salman Khan and no one from his family will attend the wedding of both.

The wedding celebrations of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and actress Katrina Kaif have started in Rajasthan. There is only one day left in the wedding. Many celebrities have reached Jaipur to attend the wedding, or have left to reach. At the same time, Salman Khan’s special bodyguard Shera is handling the responsibility of security in the marriage. Salman Khan will not attend Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Apart from this, she also wanted to include Salman’s parents in this marriage.

According to media reports, no one from Salman Khan and his family will attend the wedding. While a special invitation has also been sent to him from Katrina’s side. But Salman Khan’s parents cannot be a part of the marriage due to health issues. At the same time, Salman Khan has also gone out of the country to Saudi Arabia for Da-Bang tour. This is the reason that no person from his family will be a part of this marriage.

During an interview, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita was also asked a question about this during an interview. In response, Arpita said that she has not yet received any invitation for Katrina-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. Earlier, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan had said on the news of Vicky-Katrina’s marriage, ‘What can I say about this, while the media is left with only this to talk.’ There was a discussion that both will first do court marriage and only then both will take seven rounds, but till now no disclosure has been made from both sides.

Sawai Madhopur District Collector Rajendra Kishan said, “As far as we have been told, 120 guests will attend the wedding ceremony between December 7 and 10. For those who have not taken the vaccine dose, RT PCR test is mandatory. Mehndi program will be organized on 7th December and Sangeet program will be held on 8th December. If reports are to be believed, 120 VIPs including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh will attend this special wedding.