Katrina Kaif Wanted to Tie Rakhi To Akshay Kumar For His Behavior | Katrina Kaif wanted to tie rakhi to Akshay Kumar, told this reason

New Delhi: The pairing of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is considered a hit pair. Being together of these two means earning a lot of film. Fans like their chemistry so much that people love them wholeheartedly. The pair, who looked amazing on screen, was about to turn into a brother-sister pair because of Katrina Kaif and this was revealed by the actress herself in an interview.

Katrina wanted to tie rakhi

Katrina Kaif, who has worked in superhit films like ‘Welcome’, ‘De Dana Dan’, ‘Singh is King’ and ‘Tees Maar Khan’, is often in the news due to her looks. All these films proved to be a milestone in Katrina’s career. Akshay Kumar was seen in the lead role in these films with Katrina. The pairing of both was amazing in these films. But you will be surprised to know that Katrina Kaif wanted to tie a rakhi to Akshay Kumar on the set of the film ‘Tees Maar Khan’.

Kapil asked the question

Kapil Sharma, the host of the TV show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, asked Katrina Kaif, ‘When the song Sheela Ki Jawani of Tees Maar Khan was being shot, you told Akshay Kumar. That I want to tie rakhi to you. Did you not know the meaning of Rakhi or did you not know the innocence of Akshay Kumar. Everyone present in the show starts laughing on this question of Kapil Sharma.

Akshay protects Katrina

Katrina smiles and replies, ‘I knew exactly the meaning of Rakhi. Raksha Bandhan means that brothers protect you completely. Akshay Kumar is a very good friend of mine. They protect me in many places. That’s why I said so.’ Kapil Sharma says the same thing has happened to me too. In the middle of the show, Sonakshi Sinha also asked me to do the same and she wanted me to tie a rakhi.

