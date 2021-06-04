Katrina Kaif Wants to Make Relationship With Vicky Kaushal Official? Check Here





Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship for a very long time and now reportedly, Katrina desires to make this relationship official.

The speculations of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to be courting one another have been making headlines for fairly a while now. As per a report in TOI, Katrina is now prepared to make this relationship official and that the duo is perhaps only a social media publish away from doing it. Nevertheless, the report additional talked about that Vicky's father has requested his son to chorus from this transfer and has warned Vicky towards taking such an enormous step. The report additionally means that Katrina expressed her displeasure at Vicky doing intimate scenes in films and informed him that she isn't actually comfy with these.

Katrina and Vicky's romance rumours sparked off after the duo have been noticed collectively at a Holi bash final 12 months. Publish that, they've been noticed collectively a number of occasions. Nevertheless, the rumoured couple has not confirmed their relationship in public but. The duo additionally reportedly spent their New Yr's collectively in Alibaug resort with their respective siblings. Again then, Vicky and Katrina took to social media sharing footage and followers have been fast to draw connections and concluded that they have been in the identical location. Nevertheless, Katrina later deleted the image.

On the work entrance, Katrina will likely be subsequent seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi reverse Akshay Kumar. The film was set to launch in April however was then postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Vicky, alternatively, will likely be subsequent seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. It’s a biopic primarily based on the lifetime of India’s first Subject Marshal Sam Manekshaw.