Katrina Kaif Wedding Did Not Attend By Salman Khan Family Ayush Sharma Revealed Reason Of It

No member of the family attended the marriage of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Now Ayush Sharma has damaged the silence on this matter.

Bollywood’s well-known actress Katrina Kaif took seven rounds on December 9 with Bollywood’s well-known actor Vicky Kaushal. All the marriage rituals befell within the resort of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. Many Bollywood stars attended their wedding ceremony, together with Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Sharvari Wagh. However not a single member of Salman Khan’s household was seen of their marriage. Somewhat, Katrina Kaif has additionally appeared in lots of movies with Salman Khan. Other than him, his sister Isabelle Kaif can be going to be seen within the movie produced by Salman Khan.

Actor Aayush Sharma has now damaged the silence on the Khan household not attending the marriage of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Salman Khan’s brother-in-law informed that Katrina is an excellent buddy of his and there’s no explicit purpose behind not attending the marriage. Aayush Sharma mentioned about this, “Katrina is a really pricey buddy to us. All of us wish to want him all the perfect.”

Speaking about this, Aayush Sharma additional mentioned, “She needed to get married on this manner and there’s no huge deal in it. Everyone seems to be making this a giant situation. However it was his huge day, it was his and Vicky’s day they usually want an excellent time. Then in no matter manner they wish to rejoice it.”

Expressing the household’s response to Katrina’s wedding ceremony, Aayush Sharma mentioned, “We’re glad that she could be very glad. Whenever you search happiness, it’s the most lovely factor you would like for your loved ones, mates and even your co-workers. Everybody ought to discover his personal happiness and its middle.” Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma additionally congratulated Katrina on her marriage.

Allow us to let you know that it has been greater than a month because the marriage of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and each of them additionally celebrated their first Lohri on the day before today. Some footage associated to his Lohri celebration are making headlines on social media. On this, the actress was seen posing with Vicky Kaushal in a pink pair.