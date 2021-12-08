Katrina Kaif wedding vicky kaushal ex girlfriend harleen sethi new Instagram post viral. Katrina Kaif’s wedding Vicky Kaushal’s ex girlfriend Harleen Sethi’s new post goes viral

Harleen Sethi shared the note on her Instagram story

Harleen Sethi has shared the note on her Instagram story. It is written in this note that constantly searching for the meaning of life is like searching for the meaning of toast. Sometimes it’s better to just eat toast. It is not understood what Harleen’s post has to do with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage.

Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi

But it is being claimed on social media that this post of Harleen is for her ex-boyfriend Vicky Kaushal. Let us tell you that Vicky Kaushal started dating Harleen Sethi during the beginning of his career.

breakup in 2019

After this Broken But Beautiful fame Harleen Sethi and Vicky Kaushal broke up in the year 2019. During the promotions of Manmarziyaan, it was reported that Vicky and Harleen are dating each other. It is said in media reports that Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi had a breakup after the release of Uri The Surgical Strike.

This is how Vicky and Katrina fell in love

After a few years, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif became friends and both started dating each other. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never made the announcement public. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif decided to get married after some time.