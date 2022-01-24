Katrina Kaif went bold for the first time after marriage, ravishing pictures viral from Maldives! Katrina Kaif went bold for the first time after marriage

career talk

Talking about the career of the actress, she has worked with all the three Khans. He has done maximum number of films with Salman Khan and the series of films has been of hits. Soon she will also work opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

Debut in 2003 with the film Boom

Katrina Kaif made her debut in the year 2003 with the film Boom. There were many stars in this film including Jackie Shroff to Gulshan Grover. But this film could not be successful and Katrina’s first film flopped. However, despite this, she was a famous name of modeling.

tiger 3

She is busy with Tiger 3 and has done strong action in this film which is going to shake the fans. She was last seen in the film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar and she was well-liked.

in discussion about marriage

At present, she is constantly in discussion about her marriage with Vicky Kaushal and keeps sharing pictures together on social media. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated Baisakhi together this time.

was surprised

Katrina Kaif surprised almost the whole country by marrying Vicky Kaushal and everyone said that no one expected it. Everyone knows that Vicky Kaushal is starting his career but Katrina Kaif is the most successful actress.