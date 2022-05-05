Katrina Kaif’s Birthday Wish for Her Mother Is All Things Love, Actress Shares Lovely Pictures on Instagram!



There’s nothing better than celebrating your birthday in the company of family members and friends. Actor Katrina Kaif’s mother Suzanne Turquotte rang in her 70th birthday with her children. On Thursday, Katrina took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from her mother’s birthday. Katrina Kaif Gives Us a Glimpse from Her Mom’s 70th Birthday Celebration Surrounded by ‘Noisy Kids’ (View Pics),

In one of the pictures, Katrina is seen sharing smiles with her mom. In another one, Katrina, her siblings and their mother are seen posing for a fam-jam picture. “Happy 70th mama. May u always live life with the joy and courage that u do …….. surrounded by your very noisy kids,” Katrina captioned the post. Katrina Kaif Prepares Halwa For Hubby Vicky Kaushal And Family As Part of Chauka Chadhana Ritual And It Looks Delicious! (View Pic).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

Katrina’s birthday wish for her mom has won many hearts. “This is so cute,” actor Anushka Sharma commented. “Adorable pictures,” a social media user wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is busy shooting for ‘Merry Christmas’, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi. She is also a part of the horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, Gadget Clock Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)