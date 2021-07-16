Entertainment

‘Katrina of Punjab’ Shahnaz Gill did a bold photoshoot, pictures of glamorous look are going viral

3 mins ago
by admin
shanaz gill 6954325 m

New Delhi. ‘Katrina Kaif of Punjab’ i.e. Shahnaz Gill is often in the headlines since her arrival in Bigg Boss 13. He has tremendous fan following. After leaving the house of Bigg Boss 13, Shahnaz’s look has also seen a lot of change. She has shared many glamorous style pictures to the fans along with reducing her weight, in which she appeared in different bold looks and made fans crazy with her cuteness.

shanaz_gill333.jpg

In Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill got more popularity than she got by staying at Bigg Boss house, she is now making headlines with her bold style pictures.

shanaz_gill444.jpg

Recently, Shahnaz Gill has done a photoshoot for the cover page of Filmfare. In which her glamorous look is causing a lot of havoc.

shanaz_gill_33.jpg

Even before this, Shahnaz Gill shared pictures of her glamorous style, in which she was seen in a very hot look.

shanaz_gill333.jpg

Fans are very fond of Shahnaz Gill’s hot photos.

