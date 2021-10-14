Katrina-Salman wrap up shooting of Tiger 3 abroad

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have returned to India after completing 40 days of shooting for the third installment of Tiger series Tiger 3 in Russia, Turkey and Austria. Now sets are being set up in Mumbai for this film. Some scenes in Turkey, Russia and Austria are believed to be shot on these sets. Emraan Hashmi is playing the role of the main villain in this film directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Utchai’ begins in Nepal

Sooraj Barjatya has started a month’s shooting of his new film Alai in Nepal. The one-month schedule of the film has started in Kathmandu from October 4. Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Dangzogpa are playing lead roles in the film. In a month-long schedule, the first round was shot at the Lukla airport near the base camp of Mount Everest. The film will also be shot at an altitude of 26,000 feet above sea level. The team of around 500 people is busy shooting for the film.

‘Satya fame JD Chakraborty to play villain in ‘Ek Villain Returns’

JD Chakraborty, who played the lead opposite Urmila Matondkar in Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya, will play the villain in Ek Villain Returns. JD has worked in five films of Ram Gopal Varma. Ek Villain Returns is directed by Mohit Suri and stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutharia in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Kishan Kumar and Bhushan Kapoor.

Sunny Deol to team up with Dalukar Salman in R Balki’s ‘Chup’

R Balki released the poster of his new film ‘Chup’ on October 10, the death anniversary of actor Guru Dutt. The film stars Malayali actors Dalukar Salman, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles. Akshay Kumar released the poster of Chup – Revenge of the Artist. Amitabh Bachchan, who worked in Balki’s films Cheeni Kum, Padman, will also work in Chup. The film is being directed by R Balki.