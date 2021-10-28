Katrina shocked, Aditya Chopra worried, Rohit’s exam

Katrina Kaif is shocked to see the way the media is dealing with the priestly business as to why her marriage muhurta is being taken out without asking her.

Katrina Kaif is shocked to see the way the media is dealing with the priestly business as to why her marriage muhurta is being taken out without asking her. Regarding the marriage of Katrina-Vicky Kaushal, it is being said that they are going to get married in November or December. This is not happening only with Katrina. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also facing similar news. It is being said in these reports that Alia and Ranbir are going to get married soon. So both have started making changes in the shooting schedule of their respective films. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal have been seen together for a few days now. This remains the subject of close discussion. In fact, these news got wings when Katrina Kaif, who was seen on the occasion of the performance of Vicky Kaushal’s film ‘Sardar Udham’, was presented as host by the media.

Aditya Chopra worries Aditya Chopra is gearing up to stage the musical version of “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge” “Come… Fall in Love” at the famous Broadway Theater in the US. ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ is a film of the younger generation in the 90s, which gave a new impetus to the overseas distribution business of Indian films. Like ‘Baabi’, ‘Love Story’, ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’ or ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, a generation of cinematographers grew up with this film. Although it has been shown around the world through modern technology and overseas distribution, its Broadway performance as a musical drama is certainly a big deal. Aditya Chopra, who has been a director for over 25 years, is nervous about staging this musical play. One is the direction of musical plays and the other is Broadway Theater’s reputation around the world which has made this famous director nervous.

‘Sooryavanshi’ is a test for Rohit Shetty. The eyes of the filmmakers are also on ‘Sooryavanshi’. This Akshay-Katrina film is ready for release since two years. Karan Johar, Rohit including Reliance Entertainment have invested in it. It is going to release on Diwali, November 5. In this, Rohit has also added Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh, the heroes of his hit films ‘Singham’ and ‘Simmba’, which makes the film interesting. Rohit is trying that the film gets a good opening as Akshay Kumar’s previous film ‘Bel Batam’ could not take the expected opening at the box office. However, Rohit’s previous film ‘Simmba’ starring Ranveer Singh did a business of 400 crores. Before that ‘Golmaal Again’ also did a business of 300 crores.