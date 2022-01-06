Katrina’s conflict, Ranveer Singh vigorous, Alia waits

Katrina’s Kashmash

Katrina Kaif, who got engaged in Kamdham soon after marrying Vicky Kaushal, is shocked. After marriage, Katrina was going to start shooting for a new film, Merry Christmas. The shooting was to take place in Delhi, but due to the rapid increase in the cases of Omicron in Delhi, along with the closure of cinemas, shooting was also banned. Katrina is working with south hero Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan’s directorial Merry Christmas.

Sharing the information about taking part in the shooting of Merry Christmas through social media, Katrina said – New beginnings. I always wanted to work with Shriram sir. He is expert in his work. It is an honor to work under his direction. But now the situation is not conducive to shooting, so it is unlikely that Katrina could shoot. The film’s hero Vijay Sethupathi can also postpone coming to Delhi. Katrina, on the other hand, is also to start shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Strict corona restrictions will remain in force on the sets during the shooting of this film.

Tiger 3 with the film’s heroes Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is to be shot in Delhi. But given the current situation in Delhi, it does not seem that permission can be easily obtained for the shooting of the film.

Ranveer Singh vigorous

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s 50 crore Gully By did 250 crore business. 80 crores Simba brought 400 crores from the ticket window for producer Karan Johar. Producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 200 crores Padmavat collected 600 crores and 150 crores Bajirao Mastani raised 350 crores. Ranveer Singh was the hero in all these films, so after the success of these films, he was placed in the rank of the top hero. But a weak business of 83 will weaken Ranveer’s credibility.

The failure of 83 will have an impact on Ranveer’s ready to perform Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will release on February 25. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra in association with Yash Raj School-turned-director Maneesh Sharma. Shalini Pandey, who started her career with the Telugu film Arjun Reddy released in 2017, is the heroine of Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Arjun Reddy was made in 50 crores and did a business of 500 crores. Shalini has done films like Meri Nimmo in 2018 and Bamfaad in 2020.

waiting for alia

This year Alia will release four films – RRR, Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlingz. Gangubai Kathiawadi can give a new twist to Alia’s career. Alia is playing the lead role in this. The release of the film has been announced on February 18. Gangubai Kathiawadi will premiere at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival. This will be the first Hindi film of actor Shantanu Maheshwari.

He will be seen in the role of Ramnik Lal, Alia’s boyfriend. Alia’s first film as a producer, Darlings, will also be released. Alia has co-produced Darlings with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan. Directed by Jasmeet K Rein, the film stars Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. Then this year the news of Alia-Ranbir’s auspiciousness may also come.