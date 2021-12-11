Katrina’s Mehndi function photo leaked amid tight security, you can also apply these 4 easy designs

According to the news, it is being told that Katrina-Vicky have made a deal to give their wedding photos and videos to Amazon Prime for 80 crores.

Katrina-Vicky, who tied the knot on December 9, is one of the most talked about celebs. Everywhere there are discussions about the marriage of the couple. Apart from this, many updates have already been revealed on the couple’s honeymoon. But a picture of Katrina’s Mehndi function is going viral.

According to media reports, Katrina Kaif had Mehndi on 8th December. In the viral picture, Katrina is seen wearing a green color saree and gold jewellery. Also, Katrina Kaif is seen swinging happily with a smile on her face with henna in her hands. According to the news, famous Mehndi artist Veena Nagda has applied Mehndi on Katrina’s hands. Veena Nagda is a well-known Mehndi Artist of the industry. And he has applied mehndi on the hands of Deepika Padukone to Sridevi.

Right now the wedding season is going on and women have a different craze for applying mehndi on their hands. Some people like to have hands full of mehndi, while some like to apply mehndi only in half of their hands. If you are also planning to go to a wedding and like light mehndi designs in your hands, then today we will show you a glimpse of some such designs which you must try.

Bell Design: Whole hands can be filled with mehndi vine design and without it, mehndi looks incomplete. Although many types of designs can be made in vine, but flower-leaf vine, kerry vine and peacock vine are prominent in the design of mehndi.

Double Bell Design: You can also apply double bell along with single bell of mehndi to fill the hands. This mehndi design takes very less time to apply, and it also looks very nice.

Put it in the middle palm: Many people like to apply henna in the center of the palm in round, square or triangle shape. In such a situation, to give a different style to the mehndi design, you can also apply light mehndi designs on the wrists and fingers of the hands, this will make your hands look more beautiful.

check design: If you want to fill your hands in less time, then you can apply mehndi with check design. This is a very simple design. Keep in mind that merge the checkered design with other mehndi designs in such a way that the flow of mehndi is not disturbed.