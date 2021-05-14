Entertainment

Katy Perry’s new music video stars her BFF Pikachu

14 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
0 Views
Katy Perry’s new music video stars her BFF Pikachu
Written by admin
Katy Perry’s new music video stars her BFF Pikachu

Katy Perry’s new music video stars her BFF Pikachu

Katy Perry’s newest video options an electrical rat. The pop star launched her new video for the one “Electrical,” which is a surprisingly charming coming-of-age story about rising up with Pikachu as a finest good friend. It includes a younger Perry and her Pichu struggling early on in her profession, whereas the present model of the star and Pikachu watch on, A Christmas Carol-style. (In a curious twist, the video was directed by Carlos López Estrada, who additionally wrote and directed Disney’s Raya and the Final Dragon.)

It could sound like a wierd crossover, nevertheless it’s all a part of Pokémon’s music-focused twenty fifth anniversary celebration. Beforehand, Submit Malone launched a baffling cowl of Hootie and the Blowfish’s 1992 hit “Solely Wanna Be With You,” which was adopted by a surreal digital live performance. You’ll be able to watch the complete factor beneath to see a Gyarados soar over Submit whereas he sings.

In fact, that is all a part of a burgeoning convergence between music and gaming, which accelerated after stay occasions had been largely placed on maintain as a result of pandemic. Final yr, Travis Scott carried out a collection of concert events in Fortnite and Lil Nas X took the stage in Roblox, whereas Minecraft was house to a mini music competition.

#Katy #Perrys #music #video #stars #BFF #Pikachu

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment