Katy Perry’s new music video stars her BFF Pikachu



Katy Perry’s newest video options an electrical rat. The pop star launched her new video for the one “Electrical,” which is a surprisingly charming coming-of-age story about rising up with Pikachu as a finest good friend. It includes a younger Perry and her Pichu struggling early on in her profession, whereas the present model of the star and Pikachu watch on, A Christmas Carol-style. (In a curious twist, the video was directed by Carlos López Estrada, who additionally wrote and directed Disney’s Raya and the Final Dragon.)

It could sound like a wierd crossover, nevertheless it’s all a part of Pokémon’s music-focused twenty fifth anniversary celebration. Beforehand, Submit Malone launched a baffling cowl of Hootie and the Blowfish’s 1992 hit “Solely Wanna Be With You,” which was adopted by a surreal digital live performance. You’ll be able to watch the complete factor beneath to see a Gyarados soar over Submit whereas he sings.

In fact, that is all a part of a burgeoning convergence between music and gaming, which accelerated after stay occasions had been largely placed on maintain as a result of pandemic. Final yr, Travis Scott carried out a collection of concert events in Fortnite and Lil Nas X took the stage in Roblox, whereas Minecraft was house to a mini music competition.