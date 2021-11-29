kaun banega crorepati 1000 episode special amitabh bachchan gets emotional in front of daughter shweta

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

Every season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has been a hit on TRP as well as being popular. Amitabh Bachchan is the pride of this show. Obviously, KBC cannot be imagined without Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan has been the strongest face of this crorepati game show which has been running for 21 years.

Kaun Banega Crorepati has completed 1000 episodes. To make this special day of KBC special, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reached. Where Amitabh Bachchan became emotional during the entire episode. Amitabh Bachchan could not hold back his tears while sitting with his family on the hot seat. A promo has surfaced on Sony TV’s social media account. A video has been shared in this promo.

In this video Shweta asks her father Amitabh Bachchan that Papa, I want to ask you that this is one thousandth episode so how are you feeling, Amitabh Bachchan gave a wonderful answer to this in less words. Responding to this, Amitabh Bachchan said that it seems as if the whole world has changed.

With this video, the channel wrote in the caption that KBC is completing 1000 episodes with a smile on your face, tears of joy in your eyes, lots of knowledge and love for all of you. Emotional AB sir in this laughing moment. At the end of this video, KBC host and superstar Amitabh Bachchan is seen getting emotional.

In this emotional moment, Amitabh Bachchan says with a slight laugh all right. By the way, on this occasion Navya also tells her maternal grandfather that whoever sits on the hot seat, you ask him how is the preparation for KBC. Today I want to ask you how you have prepared for us. Amitabh Bachchan says on this that there will be direct questions like Jalebi and easy like Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

english summary kaun banega crorepati 1000 episode special amitabh bachchan gets emotional in front of daughter shweta, have a look here

Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 18:32 [IST]