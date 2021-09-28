Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Amitabh Bachchan reveals after coolie set accident that he still doesn’t feel pulse on his right wrist

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has not forgotten the fatal accident that happened years ago on the set of the movie ‘Coolie’. The impact of that accident is still on Amitabh. In a recent episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, Amitabh Bachchan had said that after the accident on the set of ‘Coolie’, what is the problem he is facing till date and what has changed in his body.

Amitabh Bachchan remembers a recent incident in 1983 when he was asked a question related to human physiology by contestant Sarabjit Singh. The question was- where do you usually put two fingers to check the pulse in human body? His options were- A) heart, B) on the cheek C) on the forehead D) on the wrist



The correct answer is- D) on the wrist



After several surgeries, it took months to recover

To this question, Amitabh told about the accident that happened to him on the set of the movie ‘Coolie’. He said he was rushed to hospital when he sustained serious injuries on set. The film was then shot in Bangalore. After this, Amitabh Bachchan was brought to Mumbai for further treatment. Amitabh said he underwent several surgeries after the accident and it took a few months to recover. Amitabh Bachchan is fine right now, but he can’t feel the plus on his right wrist since that accident.

Coolie was injured in this scene from the movie

He was doing an action scene with Puneet on the set of ‘Coolie’

We will tell you that Amitabh Bachchan and Puneet Issar were shooting an action sequence on the set of the movie ‘Coolie’. At the same time, Puneet Issar hit Amitabh on the stomach and the whole atmosphere of the set had changed. Fans also started wishing Amitabh a speedy recovery. Some were worshiping Amitabh while some were performing Havan. Then finally the blessings of the fans paid off and Amitabh Bachchan recovered and returned home.

Sometimes sleep is disturbed, the body is drenched in sweat

But after this accident, Amitabh Bachchan was surrounded by many crises. After treatment, he became a victim of post-accident stress. The sleepless nights are gone. Amitabh himself had said in an interview that he could not sleep peacefully for several months. Suddenly I woke up at night. The whole body is soaked with sweat. He used to get upset and started calling Jaya Bachchan.