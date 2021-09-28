Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Amitabh Bachchan reveals after coolie set accident that he still doesn’t feel pulse on his right wrist
After several surgeries, it took months to recover
To this question, Amitabh told about the accident that happened to him on the set of the movie ‘Coolie’. He said he was rushed to hospital when he sustained serious injuries on set. The film was then shot in Bangalore. After this, Amitabh Bachchan was brought to Mumbai for further treatment. Amitabh said he underwent several surgeries after the accident and it took a few months to recover. Amitabh Bachchan is fine right now, but he can’t feel the plus on his right wrist since that accident.
He was doing an action scene with Puneet on the set of ‘Coolie’
We will tell you that Amitabh Bachchan and Puneet Issar were shooting an action sequence on the set of the movie ‘Coolie’. At the same time, Puneet Issar hit Amitabh on the stomach and the whole atmosphere of the set had changed. Fans also started wishing Amitabh a speedy recovery. Some were worshiping Amitabh while some were performing Havan. Then finally the blessings of the fans paid off and Amitabh Bachchan recovered and returned home.
Sometimes sleep is disturbed, the body is drenched in sweat
But after this accident, Amitabh Bachchan was surrounded by many crises. After treatment, he became a victim of post-accident stress. The sleepless nights are gone. Amitabh himself had said in an interview that he could not sleep peacefully for several months. Suddenly I woke up at night. The whole body is soaked with sweat. He used to get upset and started calling Jaya Bachchan.
