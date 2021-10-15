Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: ‘Basanti In Kutton Ke samne Mat Nachna’ When Hema Malini said ‘Dharam paaji’ line this was the reaction of Amitabh Bachchan and Ramesh Sippy

46 years have passed since the release of Hindi cinema’s best film ‘Sholay’, to celebrate this day, Hema Malini is going to appear on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati with the director of this film Ramesh Sippy.

Actress Hema Malini is going to be seen in the special episode of KBC 13 ‘Shaandaar Friday’. In such a situation, Hema Malini will be seen sitting on the hotseat in front of Amitabh Bachchan. Hema Malini will be seen answering the difficult questions of the computer sage. Along with this, Sholay will also be seen doing ‘Re-Union’ with Amitabh Bachchan on the stage of KBC.

Many promos have come out from the show, in which Amitabh Bachchan is seen speaking of Hema while Hema Malini is seen speaking the dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan. At the same time, another promo has surfaced in which Hema Malini is seen speaking a very famous dialogue of ‘Dharam Paaji’. This dialogue, said in the film 46 years ago, is considered the pride of the film.

Whenever Sholay is mentioned on the tongue of a child, then the same comes out of the mouth – 'Basanti, don't dance in front of these dogs.' When Hema Malini showed this dialogue in her own style, both Amitabh Bachchan and Ramesh Sippy present in the show were left on seeing Hema Malini and laughed out loud. Hema Malini's style of speaking the dialogue was very new in itself.

Let me tell you, 46 years old things from the sets of Sholay are now going to come out in front of the audience as tales, about which Sholay fans are very excited. Most people on social media are seen asking that the main characters of the film are in KBC 13, why Dharmendra is not appearing on the show. In such a situation, let the fans know that Dharmendra will not be present on the show but will join the KBC show through video conferencing.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra will also be seen narrating funny stories from the days of Sholay. Dharmendra will tell an anecdote related to himself on the show, in which he will say that during that time he had walked 28 miles. Ramesh Sippy will also be seen giving testimony to this anecdote.