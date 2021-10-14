Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Dharmendra will beat me Up- Amitabh Bachchan on telling a story from ‘Sholay’ in KBC 13, Hema Malini also agreed – Dharmendra will beat me up if told the truth

A new promo has surfaced from Amitabh Bachchan’s show KBC. In the teaser shared from Sony’s official Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan refers to an anecdote that happened during the film ‘Sholay’.

Hema Malini is going to come this week in the special episode ‘Shaandaar Friday’ of the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The special thing is that along with Hema Malini, the director of the film ‘Sholay’, Ramesh Sippy will also be on the show. In such a situation, Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will also answer difficult questions by sitting on the hotseat in front of Amitabh Bachchan on the stage of KBC. On the other hand, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan and Ramesh Sippy will also be seen doing Sholay re-union together. In such a situation, all three will be seen narrating many tales to the audience from the sets of ‘Sholay’.

A new promo has surfaced from Amitabh Bachchan’s show KBC. In the teaser shared from Sony’s official Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan refers to an anecdote that happened during the film ‘Sholay’. In this, Amitabh Bachchan says that if Dharmendra sees this, he will beat him. Hema Malini also agrees to this point of Amitabh Bachchan and says that he is right.

In the teaser, Amitabh Bachchan is seen questioning Ramesh Sippy – how did you think for Jai and Veeru? On this, Ramesh Sippy says that- You did a great job in ‘Anand’. You did a very light role in ‘Bombay to Goa’. In such a situation, I felt that you can play any character very well. After listening to Ramesh Sippy, Amitabh Bachchan started saying – ‘You felt this way about me?’ Hearing this, Amitabh Bachchan was very happy. (What is your name Basanti? Amitabh Bachchan asked the question in KBC, then Hema Malini replied like this)

During this, Amitabh Bachchan was also seen asking a personal question to Hema Malini. Amitabh Bachchan asked Hema Malini what does she keep in her clutch bag? In a promo of KBC, Amitabh asked Hema- ‘We often see women leaving the house with a small clutch bag. So what is kept in it because it is very small in size.

To this Hema Malini replies- ‘Comb is usually kept in it. There is lipstick and there is little money. Hearing this answer of the actress, Amitabh gets into thinking and asks, ‘Usually you guys go out of the house with make-up, so what is the need to keep all these things in such a small bag.