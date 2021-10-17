Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 got its second Crorepati, Know what was the question and see Amitabh Bachchan reaction – KBC 13 got second Crorepati! What was the last question? see

The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has got its second crorepati. In the recent promo released by Sony TV, a participant is seen becoming a millionaire by answering the 15th question correctly. At the beginning of the promo, Amitabh Bachchan is seen interacting with the contestant. He shows them a question of one crore and also gives several options for the answer.

Amitabh asks the participant a question related to the Taittiriya Upanishad. The participants seem confused about the correct answer for options A and D. Seeing the contestant thinking, Amitabh Bachchan says, ‘This is a question of one crore, if done right, you will win one crore.’ Thereafter the participants choose option D as the correct answer. As soon as the contestant says this, Amitabh shouts in his familiar style, ‘One crore.’

Even the contestants cannot believe that they have won one crore. Let us tell you that the Taittiriya Upanishad is associated with the Taittiriya school of the Yajurveda, which is attributed to the disciples of the sage Vaishampayana.

Amitabh Bachchan tells the participant that the game is not over yet, but there is still a question of 7 crores left. The episode will be aired on October 21-22. Himani Bundela became the first millionaire of this season. She was the first participant in the history of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ who was visually impaired.

Sharing Jeet with Khushi’s partner website The Indian Express, Himani had said, “I didn’t know how I would be treated before I went on the sets. I did not know whether everyone would treat me sympathetically or equally. But I had to compete with ordinary participants who were way ahead of me in computers and technology. When people treated me equally and treated me like a normal participant, my fear went away and I got more confidence.

Many celebrities have also appeared in this season of Kaun Banega Crorepati including Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Hema Malini, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff.