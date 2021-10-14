KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 13, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan Reunion: It took Amitabh Bachchan 3 years to shoot a scene of ‘Sholay’, Dharmendra walked 28 miles

Hema Malini and Sholay director Ramesh Sippy will be seen in the special episode ‘Shaandaar Friday’. Meanwhile, many tales of the film ‘Sholay’ will come out.

Evergreen film ‘Sholay’ is about to complete 46 years of its release. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen celebrating it in KBC season 13. In such a situation, Hema Malini and Sholay film director Ramesh Sippy will come on the show in the special episode ‘Shaandaar Friday’. Meanwhile, many tales of the film ‘Sholay’ will come out. Hema Malini will be seen speaking dialogues from Dharmendra to Amitabh Bachchan. At the same time, Ramesh Sippy will also share many things about the characters of the film ‘Jai-Veeru’ and Basanti.

A promo has surfaced from the show in which Amitabh Bachchan will be seen telling that there is a scene in the film which took 3 years to shoot. ‘There was a scene that we are playing the mouth organ and looking up, Jaya ji is lighting a lamp. It took 3 years to get that one shot.’

So Dharmendra will also join the show through video conference. In such a situation, Dharmendra will tell an anecdote related to himself on the show- ‘Remember I had walked 28 miles.’ Reacting to this, Ramesh Sippy would say – I remember it. Another teaser came out from the show in which Hema Malini is seen speaking Dharmendra’s dialogues- ‘Basanti don’t dance in front of these dogs.’

Apart from this, Amitabh and Hema also recreate a superhit scene of ‘Jai-Veeru’. According to sources, in the meantime, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini will also be seen recreating many scenes and speaking dialogues from the film Satte Pe Satta. So there Hema and Amitabh will also be seen trembling on the song ‘Dilbar Mere’. So while in a promo, Amitabh Bachchan mentions a funny anecdote, later Amitabh Bachchan says that ‘Dharmendra will beat him if he sees it.’ At the same time, Hema Malini also reacts to this talk of Amitabh Bachchan.

Let us tell you, Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be seen sitting on the hotseat in front of Big B in the show KBC. The money won from this show will be donated to ‘Hema Malini Foundation’. Hema Malini Foundation works for the education and medical treatment of children in Mathura.