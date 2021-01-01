Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Himani Bundela: Amitabh Bachchan Quiz Based Show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will soon get the first crorepati contestant Himani Bundela
The channel has shared a new promo on its social media account. In which Agra school teacher Himani Bundela is seen sitting on the hot seat in front of Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan is seen asking Himani the 15th question of one crore rupees. In the 12th season of KBC, the show got four millionaires and all were women. Now looking at this promo, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the show will soon get its first millionaire, which is a woman.
Sharing the teaser on the social media page, the makers wrote in the caption, ‘Himani Bundela has come on the stage of KBC13. Could Himani become the first millionaire of the year because of her knowledge and patience? This episode of KBC will air on August 30.
