Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Himani Bundela: Amitabh Bachchan Quiz Based Show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will soon get the first crorepati contestant Himani Bundela

Amitabh Bachchan has been associated with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ since 2000. So far, Amitabh Bachchan has handled 11 seasons of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Season 3 of Kaun Banega Crorepati was organized by Shah Rukh Khan. Kaun Banega Crorepati and Amitabh Bachchan have a long relationship. Now the 13th season of the show has premiered on 23rd August. The first contestant of the show was Gyan Raj, a science teacher from Ranchi. Gyan Raj could not travel much in the show and left the show after winning only 3 lakh 20 thousand. Neha Batla was the second contestant of the show. Now the premiere video of the show’s third contestant Himani Bundela has been shared. The promo video shows that Himani Bundela is blind but the eyes of the good will disappear before her knowledge.

Himani Bundela will be the first millionaire of the season



The channel has shared a new promo on its social media account. In which Agra school teacher Himani Bundela is seen sitting on the hot seat in front of Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan is seen asking Himani the 15th question of one crore rupees. In the 12th season of KBC, the show got four millionaires and all were women. Now looking at this promo, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the show will soon get its first millionaire, which is a woman.

Sharing the teaser on the social media page, the makers wrote in the caption, ‘Himani Bundela has come on the stage of KBC13. Could Himani become the first millionaire of the year because of her knowledge and patience? This episode of KBC will air on August 30.

