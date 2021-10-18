KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 13, INSIDE FROM KBC, Hema Malini BTS: The respect of so many years will be gone in a couple of hours – Hema Malini had searched Google before coming on the sets of KBC 13, Ramesh Sippy was nervous will be gone in an hour or two

Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy came as special guests in the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy talked a lot with Amitabh Bachchan on the show. Meanwhile, in KBC, many stories of the film ‘Sholay’ were once again refreshed. Hema Malini had told that she was very nervous before coming on the stage of KBC. At the same time, ‘Sholay’ director Ramesh Sippy also said that he was also very nervous.

Ramesh Sippy even said that – ‘The respect of so many years will be gone in a couple of hours’. Here, Hema Malini also told what preparations she had done before appearing on the show, because she did not want to sit as a nil when asked any question on the hot seat. In such a situation, Hema had made all the preparations from her side. Meanwhile, Hema Malini also told that none of the questions and answers she read before appearing on the show came up.

A video of Hema Malini and Remesh Sippy was revealed from Sony’s Insta official account, in which the caption was written – ‘Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy had done something like this before preparing to appear in KBC 13 …. See his nervousness and excitement.

It is seen in the video, Hema Malini says- ‘At first we were both very nervous.’ While agreeing to Hema’s point, Ramesh Sippy says- Absolutely. After this Ramesh Sippy says- ‘We thought that the respect of so many years would be gone in a couple of hours. Hema Malini laughs on hearing this. Ramesh Sippy fulfills his point – but it didn’t happen.

Hema Malini also told that- ‘I started reading a lot before coming here. I started searching google don’t know what will come? Whatever we prepared for, nothing came out of it. Praising the KBC show, Hema Malini said that ‘KBC is a very good show, a very intelligent show, especially with increasing knowledge, it also entertains’.