Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Kapil Sharma imitated Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood laughed out loud; See – If someone comes to Bachchan’s house, then he also gives 4 options.

Sonu Sood and Kapil Sharma are coming this week in the celebrity special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 ‘Shaandaar Friday’. Sony TV has released several promos of the upcoming episode in which Kapil Sharma is seen making people laugh on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ with his comedy. Kapil Sharma has also been seen imitating Amitabh Bachchan.

In a promo, Sonu Sood is seen with Amitabh on the hotseat and Kapil Sharma is standing up and saying in the style of Amitabh, ‘Any guest comes to Bachchan’s house and neither do they give him four options. hello what will you drink Tea, Coffee, Buttermilk or Lemonade? Hearing him, Amitabh Bachchan and Sonu Sood laugh.

Kapil further says, ‘(Guest says) I will take tea ji. Lemon tea, green tea, milk tea? Don’t look at me sir, I can’t help you any more. (Guest) Sir, I want to quit. So which gate would you like to go through? North Gate, South Gate, East Gate or Haridwar?’

In another promo, Kapil Sharma is seen singing Amitabh Bachchan’s song, ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’. Amitabh says, ‘Today you have come on time. Had to meet you at 12 o’clock you came exactly at 4:30.’

In the promo, Sonu Sood is seen asking Kapil Sharma, ‘What is your name Basanti?’ After which Kapil Sharma says in the style of Shatrughan Sinha, ‘Basanti will be your brother-in-law’.

After this Kapil tells Amitabh, ‘When you speak and not I am speaking Amitabh Bachchan, then the people in front get nervous. I copied once after seeing you that hello I am speaking Kapil Sharma, then the person in front is saying – tu kam bola kar yaar, bahut bolta hai. This episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati will air on Friday, November 12 at 9 PM on Sony TV.