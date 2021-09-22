Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Actor shocked by contestant commenting on Amitabh Bachchan suit Pocket Square Watch the video- KBC 13

In ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ where Amitabh Bachchan is giving contestants a chance to win crores, he has a lot of fun with them. But Amitabh Bachchan gets into a bit of trouble when the contestants come down to joke with him. Some are so outspoken that Amitabh is blown away by their words.

One such contestant in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ was sitting on the hot seat, who spoke badly on Big B’s Pocket Square and commented on the clothes. The name of this contestant is Pranshu Tripathi who will be seen playing for Rs 1 crore in the show. The episode will air on September 23, the makers of which have released a promo.



The promo shows that Pranshu, looking at Amitabh Bachchan’s clothes, first says, ‘I have such a discount too, sir. But that’s not it (pointing to Pocket Square). This seems very useless. I don’t feel well, it’s usually worn at weddings and so on. Sir. ‘

Hearing this, Amitabh keeps looking and then says to Pranshu, ‘When this game is over, we will give it to you after it is down.’



Joking like this and Pranshu Tiwari has done a great game and he will be seen answering the 1 crore question in the coming episodes. It remains to be seen whether Pranshu Tripathi can win Rs 1 crore. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ has got one crorepati winner so far, whose name is Himani Bundela.

The producers have shared a video of another contestant who has a social media influence called Ocean. Oshin showed Amitabh Bachchan some of his old social media posts and asked questions. She shows him a picture of one of his jackets and asks where he bought it from. In response, Amitabh says that the jacket was gifted to him by his son. Many such funny questions are asked to Amitabh.