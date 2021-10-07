Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Contestant Rashmi Kadam’s father Amitabh Bachchan was a bodyguard
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan pointed to Rashmi Kadam’s father who was sitting in the audience and asked for his name. He said that his name is Rajendra Kadam and he is a resident of Pune. On this, when Amitabh asked if you are a policeman, Big B was stunned to hear what Rashmi’s father had to say.
Rashmi’s father said, ‘Sir, I was your PSO (Personal Security Officer) in 1992. I was your bodyguard. I always wanted to click photos with you, but at that time mobile phones did not have cameras. But today I am very happy with my daughter.
Shocked to hear this, Amitabh Bachchan says, ‘How small the world is. I’d love to take a picture with you. After this Rashmi Kadam played the next game and she won 12 lakh 50 thousand rupees.
