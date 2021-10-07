Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Contestant Rashmi Kadam’s father Amitabh Bachchan was a bodyguard

In the October 6 episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, a contestant, whose father was Amitabh Bachchan’s personal bodyguard 30 years ago, was sitting on the hot seat. When Amitabh found out, he was shocked. Rashmi Kadam was the contestant sitting on the hot seat of ‘KBC 13’.

Rashmi Kadam has been a volleyball player at the national level and is currently working as an Assistant Professor of Psychology in Pune. Rashmi Kadam was playing very well and even Amitabh Bachchan was surprised to see her information. Meanwhile, he was also talking to Rashmi about her personal life.



Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan pointed to Rashmi Kadam’s father who was sitting in the audience and asked for his name. He said that his name is Rajendra Kadam and he is a resident of Pune. On this, when Amitabh asked if you are a policeman, Big B was stunned to hear what Rashmi’s father had to say.

Rashmi’s father said, ‘Sir, I was your PSO (Personal Security Officer) in 1992. I was your bodyguard. I always wanted to click photos with you, but at that time mobile phones did not have cameras. But today I am very happy with my daughter.

Shocked to hear this, Amitabh Bachchan says, ‘How small the world is. I’d love to take a picture with you. After this Rashmi Kadam played the next game and she won 12 lakh 50 thousand rupees.