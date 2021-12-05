Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Popatlal Urge Amitabh Bachchan To Help Him In Wedding Jethalal Garba In Show

The entire team of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ came in Amitabh Bachchan’s show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, who played a game with Big B and had a lot of fun.

Every week in the show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, a gathering of stars is celebrated on Friday. Celebrities come to the show and play games with Amitabh Bachchan, but also have a lot of fun and jokes with him. This week also something similar is going to happen in the show’s ‘Fantastic Friday’. But the special thing is that this week the entire team of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ will come in Amitabh Bachchan’s show, who will dance and joke with Amitabh Bachchan apart from playing games.

A related video of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which Madhavi and Bhide, Roshan, Komal Bhabhi, Popatlal and entire Tappu Sena along with Jethalal and Bapuji are seen entering Big B’s show. Gave. Amitabh Bachchan is also surprised to see the team and tells them, “The seat is only two, but you guys are 21 people.”

On this matter of Amitabh Bachchan, Jethalal i.e. Dilip Joshi also responded in a tremendous way. Jethalal said, “Two of them will sit upstairs, for the rest, put them down.” The fun and frolic of the team with Amitabh Bachchan did not stop here. Popatlal of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ even pleaded to get married to Amitabh Bachchan.

Talking about his marriage to Amitabh Bachchan, Popatlal wrote, “Sir, you can get me married. I knead first class flour and can even sweep and mop in lockdown. Hearing Popatlal’s words, Big B started laughing and said, “Well done….” Apart from this, Jethalal and Bapuji also played the game with Amitabh Bachchan.

Like every time, Amitabh Bachchan wanted to take a break between games and said, “Time has come, small break ka.” On his request, Jethalal went and quickly brought food and drink. Apart from this, Jethalal said in front of Big B, “Ek garba toh bana hi hai.” After this, the entire team of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ played Garba fiercely in Amitabh Bachchan’s show.