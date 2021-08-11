Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Returns: Amitabh Bachchan busy shooting day and night, KBC 13 will start on this day; Such preparations are being made for ‘Brahmastra’ – Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting day and night, KBC 13 will start on this day; Such preparations are being made for ‘Brahmastra’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan is once again returning to the small screen with the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The viewers of the 13th season of KBC were waiting for a long time. In such a situation, it has also been revealed when KBC 13 will be on air. The promo of the show has surfaced in which Amitabh Bachchan is seen playing a game with a common man sitting on the hot seat.

The promo of the show is quite interesting, in which it has been revealed that the show is going to start from 23rd August on Sony TV. The show can be seen from Monday to Friday 5 days a week from 9 pm. Let me tell you, these days Big B is working double hard. According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for KBC season 13 in the morning and completing Brahmastra in the evening.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture from the sets of KBC 13, captioning it as – ‘Back, on this chair since 2000, here for 21 years, life time’. Amitabh also shared this picture in his blog. And also mentioned that while shooting in Pandemic, he is taking special measures to avoid the epidemic in every way.

Thank you for the overwhelming response on Part 1 and 2. We now present to you the finale of the three part series #KBCFilmSammaanPart3! Don’t forget to tune in to #KBC13 starting 23rd Aug , 9 pm only on Sony #JawaabAapHiHo. pic.twitter.com/Sdmu8sBGza — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 10, 2021

Amitabh had shared another picture from the set of the show in which the caption was given – ‘So I am on the set, and all these people are getting angry. Everyone does not want me to do this or else they will throw me out. Well see you later.

Regarding his schedule, the megastar said- ‘I am late on the set of KBC on the first day. Feeling very bad, but what can I do.’ Apart from the show KBC, Amitabh Bachchan is also working on Ayan Mukerji’s Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra’. Sharing the picture of Brahmastra Story Book, Big B wrote- ‘KBC undoubtedly takes days, but it takes time after that. All this drains a lot of energy.





