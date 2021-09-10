Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Rupees 12 Lakh 50 Thousand Questions which Akshay Jyot Amitabh Bachchan could not answer in the show- Akshay could not answer this question of 12 Lakh 50 Thousand, find out the correct answer here
The question Amitabh Bachchan asked Akshay was:
From which of these places is the name ‘Gauj’ derived?
A) Ganjitpe
-B) Ghazipur
-C) Gaza
D) Ghaziabad
The correct answer was ‘Gaza’. 50:50 After using Lifeline, two incorrect options were removed from the options in question. But in the remaining 2 options Akshay got confused about the answer. So despite the lifeline, he couldn’t give an accurate answer and stopped the game. Thus, Akshay could win only 6 lakh 40 thousand rupees.
#Kaun #Banega #Crorepati #Rupees #Lakh #Thousand #Questions #Akshay #Jyot #Amitabh #Bachchan #answer #show #Akshay #answer #question #Lakh #Thousand #find #correct #answer
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.