Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Rupees 12 Lakh 50 Thousand Questions which Akshay Jyot Amitabh Bachchan could not answer in the show- Akshay could not answer this question of 12 Lakh 50 Thousand, find out the correct answer here

On Tuesday, September 14, Amitabh Bachchan started the episode of ‘Kaun Banega Kapodpati 13’ with a bang. Amitabh played the ‘Fastest Finger Round-Triple Test’ round. In this, Akshay gave the first and fast answer and sat on the hot seat of Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Akshay played a great game and with the help of the given four lifelines reached the question of 12 lakh 50 thousand. With the help of 3 Lifeline, he had won 6 lakh 40 thousand rupees. On the question of 12 lakh 50 thousand he had the last lifeline balance, which was 50:50. Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person.



The question Amitabh Bachchan asked Akshay was:

From which of these places is the name ‘Gauj’ derived?

A) Ganjitpe

-B) Ghazipur

-C) Gaza

D) Ghaziabad



The correct answer was ‘Gaza’. 50:50 After using Lifeline, two incorrect options were removed from the options in question. But in the remaining 2 options Akshay got confused about the answer. So despite the lifeline, he couldn’t give an accurate answer and stopped the game. Thus, Akshay could win only 6 lakh 40 thousand rupees.