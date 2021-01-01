Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 September 7: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Tushar Bhardwaj quits game for Rs 50 lakh Find out the correct answer- KBC 13: Tushar Bhardwaj could not answer 50 lakh questions, won Rs 25 lakh

The September 7 episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ was very funny. Rollover contestant Tushar Bharadwaj, who is the dean of activities at a boarding school in Assam, is sitting on the hot seat. While playing the game, Tushar Bharadwaj told many funny stories from his life, which made Amitabh Bachchan laugh. Amitabh Bachchan also told many stories.

Tushar Bharadwaj played a great game with funny things and managed to win Rs 25 lakh. When Tushar started the game, Amitabh asked him a question for Rs 80,000. Tushar also used 2 lifelines on this question – Audience poll and reverse question.



Although Tushar had only 2 lifelines left, he himself reached the 25 lakh mark. He used his last lifeline i.e. ‘Escort Expert’ on the question of Rs 25 lakh. But when it came to the Rs 50 lakh question, Tushar did not know the answer and decided to quit the game.



This question of Rs 50 lakh could not be answered

Amitabh Bachchan asked him about Rs 50 lakh:

In which film did Dadasaheb Phalke first act as Durgabai Kamat, which made her the first actress in Indian cinema?

This question has 4 options:

A) Satyawan Savitri

B) Mohini Bhasmasur

A) Lanka Dahan

D) Gangavataran

The correct answer is- b) Mohini was Bhasmasur. Tushar Bharadwaj did not know the answer and left the game instead of taking a risk.