Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 September 7: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Tushar Bhardwaj quits game for Rs 50 lakh Find out the correct answer- KBC 13: Tushar Bhardwaj could not answer 50 lakh questions, won Rs 25 lakh
Although Tushar had only 2 lifelines left, he himself reached the 25 lakh mark. He used his last lifeline i.e. ‘Escort Expert’ on the question of Rs 25 lakh. But when it came to the Rs 50 lakh question, Tushar did not know the answer and decided to quit the game.
This question of Rs 50 lakh could not be answered
Amitabh Bachchan asked him about Rs 50 lakh:
In which film did Dadasaheb Phalke first act as Durgabai Kamat, which made her the first actress in Indian cinema?
This question has 4 options:
A) Satyawan Savitri
B) Mohini Bhasmasur
A) Lanka Dahan
D) Gangavataran
The correct answer is- b) Mohini was Bhasmasur. Tushar Bharadwaj did not know the answer and left the game instead of taking a risk.
