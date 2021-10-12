Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: ‘Sholay’ re-union happened in KBC 13, Amitabh Bachchan said the dialogue and Hema Malini also supported; watch video

Along with playing the KBC game, both Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen speaking superhit dialogues of ‘Sholay’ together. So in the meantime, Hema Malini will also be seen speaking Dharmendra’s tremendous Sholay dialogues.

This time Hema Malini is going to appear in the special episode of season 13 of the audience’s favorite show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Sholay will have a ‘re-union’ when Hema Malini comes in front of Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, along with playing the KBC game, both Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen speaking the superhit dialogues of ‘Sholay’ together. So in the meantime, Hema Malini will also be seen speaking Dharmendra’s tremendous Sholay dialogues.

The special thing is that in this episode of KBC, the director of the film Sholay, Ramesh Sippy will also come. Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be seen sitting on the hot seat of the show KBC’s Glorious Friday. This time the film Sholay is going to complete 46 years. In such a situation, Amitabh and Hema Malini will once again be seen living with Ramesh Sippy in KBC.

A promo has surfaced from the show in which Amitabh Bachchan speaks a dialogue from the film, while Hema Malini also gives full support to Big B. It is seen in the teaser of the show – Hema Malini says Dharmendra’s dialogue – ‘Basanti don’t dance in front of these dogs.’ Apart from this, Amitabh and Hema also recreate the superhit scene of ‘Jai-Veeru’. According to sources, in the meantime, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini will also be seen recreating many scenes and speaking dialogues from the film Satte Pe Satta. So there Hema and Amitabh will also be seen trembling on the song ‘Dilbar Mere’.

Sharing this video, it was written in the caption- ‘Many tales related to Sholay film are going to be fresh, in Sholay’s re-union on the stage of KBC 13. October 15, 2021 at 9 pm.’

Let us tell, Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will donate the money won from the show to ‘Hema Malini Foundation’. Hema Malini Foundation works for the education and medical treatment of children in Mathura. Let me tell you, earlier on the show, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh had arrived on the sets of KBC 13 as special guests on ‘Fantastic Friday’.

According to reports, the amount won by Genelia and Riteish from the show was donated to the Impact Foundation (ImPaCCt Foundation). The purpose of this foundation is to improve the care and treatment of cancer in children at Tata Memorial Hospital.