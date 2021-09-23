Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 While dancing to Namrata Shah Alia Bhatt’s song, Amitabh Bachchan urges her to show the tune

Since September 22, some glimpses of the funny episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 13 have been going viral on social media. In this episode, contestant Namrita Shah Namrita Shah danced tremendously at the request of Amitabh Bachchan. On September 22, dance teacher Namrita Shah was seen sitting on the hot seat of KBC13. Before the episode aired, the channel shared a promo video in which Namrata Shah was seen having a special conversation with Amitabh Bachchan about his dance and art. Expressing her desire in front of Amitabh, Namrita Shah said, she wants to have a cup of tea with him.





All questions and answers in the September 22 issue of KBC13: –

Question for 5000 thousand rupees

Which of the following is not a feature of Instagram?

Answer: Liked

Question for 10,000 rupees

This is a glimpse of which tribal dance form?

Answer: Kalbelia

Question for 20,000 rupees

Which of the following is not a revelation of Navdurga?

Answer: Vaidehi

Question for Rs 40,000

Which former sports minister is seen in this video clip?

Answer: Kiran Rijiju

Question for 80 thousand rupees

Which country gets its name from the imaginary line around the earth?

Answer: Ecuador

Question for 1 lakh 60,000 thousand rupees

Which of the following is the longest part of the human digestive system?

Ans: Small intestine

Questions for 3 lakh 20,000 thousand rupees

Who became the first Indian woman to score 10,000 runs in international cricket in March 2021?

Answer: Mithali Raj

Questions for 6 lakh 40,000

Which of these kings wrote the play Matvilsa-Prahasan (The Delight of the Drunkards) in Sanskrit?

Answer: Mahendra Varman I.

Reverse the question

Which canal connects the Atlantic Ocean with the Pacific Ocean?

Answer: Panama Canal

Questions for 12 lakh 50,000 thousand

Who founded the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in 1927 along with Purushottamdas Thakurdas?

Answer: G. D. Birla

Questions for 25,00,000 lakhs

In which Indian river basin were carnivorous dinosaur fossils found and they were named as Rajsauras?

Answer: Narmada

Question for Rs.50,00,000

The flag of which country is considered to be the oldest ever used national flag in the world?

Answer: Denmark

Humility stuck to answering the 50 lakh question and decided to leave the show right away. Namrata took Rs 25 lakh to her house.