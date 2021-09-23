Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 While dancing to Namrata Shah Alia Bhatt’s song, Amitabh Bachchan urges her to show the tune
All questions and answers in the September 22 issue of KBC13: –
Question for 5000 thousand rupees
Which of the following is not a feature of Instagram?
Answer: Liked
Question for 10,000 rupees
This is a glimpse of which tribal dance form?
Answer: Kalbelia
Question for 20,000 rupees
Which of the following is not a revelation of Navdurga?
Answer: Vaidehi
Question for Rs 40,000
Which former sports minister is seen in this video clip?
Answer: Kiran Rijiju
Question for 80 thousand rupees
Which country gets its name from the imaginary line around the earth?
Answer: Ecuador
Question for 1 lakh 60,000 thousand rupees
Which of the following is the longest part of the human digestive system?
Ans: Small intestine
Questions for 3 lakh 20,000 thousand rupees
Who became the first Indian woman to score 10,000 runs in international cricket in March 2021?
Answer: Mithali Raj
Questions for 6 lakh 40,000
Which of these kings wrote the play Matvilsa-Prahasan (The Delight of the Drunkards) in Sanskrit?
Answer: Mahendra Varman I.
Reverse the question
Which canal connects the Atlantic Ocean with the Pacific Ocean?
Answer: Panama Canal
Questions for 12 lakh 50,000 thousand
Who founded the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in 1927 along with Purushottamdas Thakurdas?
Answer: G. D. Birla
Questions for 25,00,000 lakhs
In which Indian river basin were carnivorous dinosaur fossils found and they were named as Rajsauras?
Answer: Narmada
Question for Rs.50,00,000
The flag of which country is considered to be the oldest ever used national flag in the world?
Answer: Denmark
Humility stuck to answering the 50 lakh question and decided to leave the show right away. Namrata took Rs 25 lakh to her house.
#Kaun #Banega #Crorepati #dancing #Namrata #Shah #Alia #Bhatts #song #Amitabh #Bachchan #urges #show #tune
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.