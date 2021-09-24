Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan Show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 Pranshu Tripathi could not answer this question of Rs 1 crore KBC 13: 1 crore Pranshu Tripathi could not answer this question, won so many lakhs

In Thursday’s episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13’ season 13, maths teacher Pranshu Tripathi reached the hot seat in front of host Amitabh Bachchan. Pranshu Tripathi teaches mathematics in a government school in Madhya Pradesh. Apart from mathematics, Pranshu is also very interested in cricket. However, Pranshu revealed that there was a time when he wanted to be a cricketer. But on the advice of his father, Pranshu accepted sports as well as studies. Let us know that Pranshu has won the winning amount of Rs. 50 lakhs. However, he could not answer the question of one crore. As a result, he dropped out of the game show.

Pranshu used the audience’s pole life line to answer the Rs 5,000 question. Then he stood up until he won 10,000 rupees. He then used another life line to answer the Rs 20,000 question. Using two lifelines at the very beginning of the game did not affect his game much and he answered every question on his own till he came to the question of Rs 25 lakh. Pranshu answered the question of Rs 50 lakh correctly. But stuck on the question of 1 crore. He then decided to leave the interim game.



1 crore Question: The royal ship Ganj-e-Sawai, which was hijacked by the British pirate Henry Avery, was the property of which Indian ruler?



The options were: Tipu Sultan, Haider Ali, Aurangzeb and Bajirao II

The correct answer was : Aurangzeb

Himani Bundela was the show’s first contestant before Pranshu. Who had reached the question of one crore rupees. Although Pranshu could not give an accurate answer to the question of Rs 1 crore, Himani Bundela gave an accurate answer to the question of Rs 1 crore. Bundela is also a teacher by profession and is the only such contestant this season. Who made a winning amount of Rs 1 crore in his name.

