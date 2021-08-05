KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI: How did Amitabh Bachchan get ready to host KBC? know the full story – How did Amitabh Bachchan get ready to host KBC? know the full story

There was a time when Amitabh Bachchan was going through the worst phase of his life. Before hosting the KBC show, there was a lot of ups and downs in the life of the megastar. He told at that time that it was the worst phase of his 44-year career.

Amitabh Bachchan had said in an interview in January 2013, “I can never forget how the creditors used to threaten me in front of my house and used to abuse and threaten me at my door. They used to ask for their money. We were attached. Waiting was at stake.” After that Amitabh Bachchan had sought help from Yash Raj to give him work in one of his films. Then ‘Mohabbatein’ came in Amitabh Bachchan’s bag. After this, another project hit Amitabh Bachchan, which turned his luck.

It was not a film but a TV show – Kaun Banega Crorepati. When Amitabh Bachchan was offered this show, he was wondering whether he should do this show or not? Actually, it had never happened in the history of entertainment field that a superhero would host a TV show. In such a situation, many people also forbade Amitabh from doing this. But at that time Amitabh Bachchan worked very patiently.

Recently, on the 21st anniversary of KBC, the show’s producer Siddharth Basu spoke about how he convinced Amitabh Bachchan to work on the show. He told indianexpress.com, “No megastar had ever hosted any TV show anywhere in India. Our intention was such that we have to do something which has never happened on TV before.

He further said- ‘In such a situation, when we went to Amit ji, he said that he needs time to think. Amitabh Bachchan took some time to make up his mind to do TV. It was generally advised not to do so. In such a situation, he said that first he will see the real content of this show, if he understands that then he will look further. ‘

He further said- ‘Amitabh decided to watch the recording of the original show in London before making up his mind. Once he saw it, he decided to do KBC with a rider that would do exactly the same as that show. An attempt was made to do it under the same conditions and discipline. After this Amitabh Bachchan agreed to do it and never looked back. Today this show is one of the most hit shows in Indian television history.

Let me tell you, the show Kaun Banega Crorepati is the Hindi version of UK based show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Kaun Banega Crorepati recently completed 21 years of its journey. For the first time in the year 2000, this show started on Star Plus.





