Kaun Banega Crorepati: I didn’t consider you a good actor – when the KBC contestant sitting on the hot seat said this for Shahrukh Khan; SRK replied like this – I didn’t consider you a good actor

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has seen a lot of ups and downs in his life. In such a situation, Shahrukh Khan knows how to handle every kind of situation. One such occasion was when Shah Rukh Khan was hosting the popular show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. At that time Shahrukh Khan was in a lot of discussion for this show. Shahrukh’s fans loved his style in KBC. So on the same KBC show, many people used to miss Amitabh Bachchan. In the year 2007, Shahrukh hosted the third season of KBC.

In such a situation, in one episode of this show, Shahrukh met a contestant who told him on his face that she did not consider him a good actor. At that time Shahrukh Khan was surprised to see that contestant. Although Shahrukh took it in a funny way.

After this, the contestant had said that ‘Your management is somewhat like Shammi Kapoor’. The way in which the female contestant had said this to Shahrukh Khan, SRK was silent for a while, after which he said to the contestant – ‘Oh good you were praising me.’

At the same time, in this episode of the show, it happened at one place when Shahrukh asked the contestant a question while taking the game forward, the woman was not sure about her answer. In such a situation, Shahrukh had advised the contestants sitting on the hotseat that- ‘Lifelines are over, one last option that you do not want to take, but it is my duty to tell – you can leave the game. But here he does not leave the game, says Shahrukh hug me. On hearing this, the contestant had said – no. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was also joking to keep the atmosphere light.

In such a situation, when the woman did not understand the answer to the question, she quit the show saying – ‘Ok Mr Khan, I would not like to take any risk on this stage. I have no interest in hugging you on this show.

On hearing this, Shahrukh’s face went down. On this, Shahrukh had said while handling the matter- ‘Tears are going to come from my eyes.’ Shahrukh said to the woman – ‘I am fond of hugging because of how well, beautifully you played. I wanted to share that beauty, that love with you.

When the lady quit the show and it was Shah Rukh’s turn to write the cheque, SRK did something that made his fans see his heart and his excitement once again.

Taking the check in hand, Shahrukh had said- ‘I will make a request to you, you are very strict. Would you mind? What if I come to give this check to your mother? Because she will definitely hug me. On hearing this, the audience sitting there started applauding and started laughing. There the contestant became silent. After this Shahrukh Khan went among the audience to meet the elderly woman and hugged her. Shahrukh said bless me by placing your hand on my head.