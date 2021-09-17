Kaun Banega Crorepati: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Former diplomat Manju Seth could not answer the question of Rs 80k.

Former diplomat Manju Seth managed to win only Rs 40,000 on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. Most surprisingly, Manju Seth reached the question of Rs 40,000 using all her life lines. After winning 40,000, he decided to leave the show midway through. Manju used the 50:50 life line to answer a question of Rs 80,000, but still she could not answer the question accurately. For Rs 80,000, Amitabh Bachchan showed the cover of the book ‘The Autobiography of an Unknown Indian’ and asked the name of its author. Khushwant Singh, Raja Rao, Neerad C Chaudhary and RK Narayan were the options. The correct answer was Neerad C. Chaudhary.

“According to India Today, I have worked as a diplomat in Hong Kong, Dhaka, Paris, Reunion Island and Madagascar. There was a time when Amitabh Bachchan also wanted to be an IFS officer. Amitabh asked Manju why he thought of becoming a diplomat.” “Ever since I was a child, I loved reading current affairs, novels and I was inspired by Indira Gandhi and I wanted to look as beautiful as her, wear cotton sarees like hers and meet and represent people from many countries,” she said.



Amitabh Bachchan said, “Have you ever met the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi?” On this, Manju says, ‘I met Indira Gandhi when she joined. At that time my office was in the South Block. I was going home after work. Then I saw Indira Gandhi standing in front of the elevator. I was not happy to see him in front of me. He spoke to me very nicely. I still remember that day.

