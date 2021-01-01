Kaun Banega Crorepati: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag will grace the hot seat on August 27. Episode KBC13 will feature Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag on the hot seat, telecast on this day.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former captain Sourav Ganguly and former Test cricketer Virender Sehwag will be seen on the hot seat in the ‘Fantastic Friday’ episode of the 13th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. According to media reports, on Friday, August 27, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ will be seen answering questions from host Amitabh Bachchan, two cricket legends Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag in the 13th season.
The special episode of the last season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has been titled ‘Karam Veer’ as ‘Fantastic Friday’. Celebrities from all walks of life will come to this special area every Friday as guests. Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag will be seen in the hot seat on August 27. In addition to these new programming features, the entire look of the set has changed, from the use of floor LEDs and AR (augmented reality) to ‘refreshed’ motorized virtual ceilings and gameplay graphics.
