Kaun Banega Crorepati: Kaun Banega Crorepati Pankaj Kumar could not answer the question of Rs 25 lakh and left after winning 12 lakh KBC

Pankaj was asked about Rs 25 lakh. In which district was the small fort of Kolkata built by Shuja-ud-Daula in the 18th century? Amethi, Ayodhya, Murshidabad and Varanasi were the options for this question. The exact answer was Ayodhya, which Pankaj could not have guessed.
Pankaj told Amitabh Bachchan that he was suffering from a spinal disease called juvenile ankylosing spondylitis. It is a disease of the joints that causes pain in the back, joints, thighs, legs or shoulders. Pankaj, 30, took part in the show under the special initiative ‘Asha Abhilasha’. Pankaj said he has had a crash since childhood, Genelia Deshmukh. As soon as Amitabh Bachchan found out, he made Pankaj talk to Genelia.
