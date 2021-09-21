Kaun Banega Crorepati: Kaun Banega Crorepati Pankaj Kumar could not answer the question of Rs 25 lakh and left after winning 12 lakh KBC

On September 20, in the episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, this time Pankaj Kumar Singh, a student from Chhattisgarh, reached the hot seat. Pankaj Kumar Singh decided to leave the show after winning ₹ 12.5 lakh. In fact, when Amitabh Bachchan asked Pankaj Kumar Singh a question of Rs 25 lakh, he could not answer it, which led him to decide to leave the game in the middle.

Pankaj Kumar Singh won Rs 12 lakh



Pankaj was asked about Rs 25 lakh. In which district was the small fort of Kolkata built by Shuja-ud-Daula in the 18th century? Amethi, Ayodhya, Murshidabad and Varanasi were the options for this question. The exact answer was Ayodhya, which Pankaj could not have guessed.

Pankaj told Amitabh Bachchan that he was suffering from a spinal disease called juvenile ankylosing spondylitis. It is a disease of the joints that causes pain in the back, joints, thighs, legs or shoulders. Pankaj, 30, took part in the show under the special initiative ‘Asha Abhilasha’. Pankaj said he has had a crash since childhood, Genelia Deshmukh. As soon as Amitabh Bachchan found out, he made Pankaj talk to Genelia.