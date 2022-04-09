Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC 14 registration today Amitabh Bachchan ask question 9 April

The new season of Amitabh Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati has started. Once again KBC is going to start on TV in a new way. If you want to reach the hot seat with the dream of winning crores in Kaun Banega Crorepati, then it has been started. According to the information received, the registration of KBC 14 is starting from 9th April i.e. today.

Like always this time also you will have to answer the questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan and on the basis of that the contestant will be selected to appear in the show. For this you have to do by answering the questions of KBC host Amitabh Bachchan on Sony channel. Will happen. Amitabh Bachchan will question tonight i.e. on Saturday at 9 o’clock.

This question has to be answered within 24 hours. Whoever gets more questions correctly will be selected for the next round. To participate in KBC, every small and big information related to history, science, knowledge, country and abroad and film should fit in your mind.

Also, Sony channel uploaded a video on Instagram and explained in Hindi how to go through the easy process. Know here complete information about joining KBC through this video and becoming a part of it. Let us tell you that the telecast of KBC 14 is going to be delayed on Sony TV.

No official information has come from the makers of the show and the channel yet. It is believed that KBC 14 will make a comeback from August 2022. Like every time, this time too KBC will be telecasted at 9 pm. It can also be seen on Sony Liv. KBC date will be announced soon with interesting promos on TV.

