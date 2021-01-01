Kaun Banega Crorepati: KBC13 Swati Srilekha failed to answer the question related to Ramayana
Check out the questions and answers from The Tonight Show
What instrument is he playing in the video clip playing on the screen?
One star
Who became the first Indian woman in Olympic history to score a hat-trick in hockey?
Vandana Kataria
Which Hindi film does not have a sequel?
Ghajini
According to Dharma Sutra, what are the types of Brahma, Daiva, Arsha, Prajapatta?
To get married
In February 2021, India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with which country for the construction of Lalandar Dam?
Afghanistan
Swati was asked a question of 12 lakh 50 thousand rupees
According to the Valmiki Ramayana, Kapil Geeshi devoured thousands of children with the fire coming out of the eyes of which king.
There were four options – Sagar hung Vishwamitra Bhagirath.
The correct answer to this question was the ocean. Swati did not know the answer to the question. In that case, he decided to quit the game.
After this question, Swati Srilekha left the show and after that she took only Rs 640,000 to her house.
#Kaun #Banega #Crorepati #KBC13 #Swati #Srilekha #failed #answer #question #related #Ramayana
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.