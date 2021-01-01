Kaun Banega Crorepati: KBC13 Swati Srilekha failed to answer the question related to Ramayana

Roll-over contestant Swati Srilekha is seen spreading her temper on the hot seat of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. Swati is the HOD of a school in Cuttack, Odisha. Swati was playing very well but got stuck on a question related to Ramayana and this forced her to leave the show. This allowed Swati to win only Rs 6.4 lakh. Sitting on the hot seat, Swati shared many interesting things related to her life with the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan. Swati said that her life is very busy and till today she is not married as she is still waiting for the right person to come in her life. Swati said that life should be lived in peace.

Swati has a special love for food. Not only that, she loves samosas so much that she can eat samosas day and night. Swati is also very fond of shopping. Swati says that when she was in college, Swati just wanted to focus on her studies. After completing her education, she could not get married as she was not financially independent. Swati is not married yet but she is very happy in her life.



Check out the questions and answers from The Tonight Show

What instrument is he playing in the video clip playing on the screen?

One star



Who became the first Indian woman in Olympic history to score a hat-trick in hockey?

Vandana Kataria

Which Hindi film does not have a sequel?

Ghajini

According to Dharma Sutra, what are the types of Brahma, Daiva, Arsha, Prajapatta?

To get married

In February 2021, India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with which country for the construction of Lalandar Dam?

Afghanistan

Swati was asked a question of 12 lakh 50 thousand rupees

According to the Valmiki Ramayana, Kapil Geeshi devoured thousands of children with the fire coming out of the eyes of which king.

There were four options – Sagar hung Vishwamitra Bhagirath.

The correct answer to this question was the ocean. Swati did not know the answer to the question. In that case, he decided to quit the game.

After this question, Swati Srilekha left the show and after that she took only Rs 640,000 to her house.