Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 Amitabh Bachchan Shares Promo Video Revealing The Luck Story | Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan narrates ‘Naseeb Ki Kahani’, do you know the end of it?

New Delhi: The journey of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 is going to start soon. The registrations of the show have already been done and now the makers have started releasing the final promo video of the show. Recently, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has released the first promo video of this season of the show, through which he has tried to tell that where there is knowledge, luck also supports.

What is the problem of the villagers?

The promo video shows an old village whose people are fighting to improve the school there. These people sitting after losing to the administration, even after thinking for a long time, they are unable to find any way to improve the school in the village. Then starts trying to try luck. If someone starts opening a lottery, then someone starts thinking of making the old peepal of the village a tourist destination.

People bypassed the barber

Meanwhile, when the barber of the village tries to say something, people silence him and say that your job is not to run the mind, but to run the razor. That’s when everyone thinks of raising money by going to ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ and the whole village starts trying on the phone line to go to ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. But no one seems to have a number.

People were shocked to see the game of luck

Finally, when the people of the village are sitting in despair, then the barber, swinging with joy, comes there and says that his number has come in KBC. On this, the people of the village say that even if it felt like it. ‘What luck’. Hearing this, the poor barber gets sad and then the video ends. Now the fans will have to wait a bit to see what will happen next.

