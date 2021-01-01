Kavita Kaushik doesn’t want children: Kavita Kaushik says on family planning that she doesn’t want to have children in a populous country.

Popular TV actress Kavita Kaushik married businessman Ronit Biswas in 2017. She is happily married to him. But when it comes to moving the family forward, he is not on his side.

Kavita Kaushik says that she does not want to raise a child in this country with a large population. Kavita Kaushik mentioned this in an interview with our colleague ETimes. When Kavita was asked if she was thinking of moving her family forward, she replied.



‘I don’t want to have a child in a country with a large population’

She said, ‘I have a dog and a cat and they are my family. I do not want to raise a child in this country of population. ‘



Kavita and her husband never want to be parents

This is not the first time that Kavita Kaushik has denied her desire to be a mother. In 2019, she revealed in an interview to Hindustan Times that she and her husband Ronit never revealed that they were parents. Kavita had then said that if she became a mother at the age of 40, if her child was 20, she would be 60. That’s why she doesn’t think her child should serve elderly parents in their 20s.



For this reason, Kavita Kaushik is far from a fiction show

On the commercial front, Kavita Kaushik will be seen in the TV show ‘Lakshmi Ghar I’. She will have a small role in this show, through which she is returning to the fantasy world after a long time. However, Kavita Kaushik doesn’t want to do regular mother-in-law shows or she can’t shoot for 30 days in a row wearing heavy jewelery. He said, ‘I am against wearing heavy jewelry and shooting for 30 days in a row. I am now past that age. However, I salute the artists who have been shooting for so many days. I can shoot a maximum of 10-12 days and do a cameo in one show. If the second season of FIR comes, I am ready to do it.

We’ll tell you that Kavita Kaushik appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ last year, though she herself dropped out of the show in the middle after a feud with Rubina Dilek.