Kavita Kaushik Ganesh Chaturthi: Kavita Kaushik celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi for the first time this year after her father’s death: Kavita Kaushik was angry at Bhole Shankara, so she did not bring Bappa home

While Bollywood and TV celebrities seem to be engrossed in Bappa’s devotion at Ganpati Utsav, ‘FIR’ actress Kavita Kaushik has been angry with God for the last 5 years. The reason was the death of Kavita’s father. Due to this incident, Kavita became so sad that she stopped bringing Ganesh Chaturthi to Bappa’s house.

Not only that, she used to quarrel with Lord Shiva in her heart for this unpleasant incident in her life. She will tell him that when he snatches his father away from him, she will not even worship her son. He himself has said these things in a post.





Shweta has now placed Ganpati after 5 years and told her story. The first picture shared by Shweta is with husband Ronit Biswas and the other pictures show Bharti Singh, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginny Chatrath. Kavita went to Kapil Sharma’s house and saw Ganpati there too.

Kavita wrote in this post, ‘Something ended with the death of my father in 2016, I stopped bringing Bappa home. Maybe I was arguing with my Mahadev – you took my father away from me, I will not love your son. The fire, the excitement, the goal of me to get something is all gone, but the God who created us, He also pulls us out of the obstacles He has created.

He further wrote, ‘I can’t thank God for the step I took, I never thought I would get the love and care that my father used to do again. After 5 years of rest, we have brought Bappa to our new home. At the end of this post, he thanks his friends for making this occasion special.

Kavita Kaushik, who has ruled the hearts of viewers for almost 9 years as a Haryana police inspector in the comedy show ‘FIR’, has now become a part of the TV show ‘Lakshmi Ghar I’.