Kavita Kaushik Slams People For Showering Milk On Sonu Sood Picture, Calls It Wastage

Mumbai: A day after individuals in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh showered milk on Sonu Sood’s image as an honour, FIR actor and Bigg Boss 14 fame Kavita Kaushik has reacted to it, calling it wastage. Additionally Learn – Sonu Sood’s Image Showered With Milk As An Honour By Chittoor People, Actor Says ‘Humbled’

The actor took to Twitter sharing the video and slammed the individuals for doing this. She requested 'Why are we at all times so additional?' and wrote, We love @SonuSood and the nation might be indebted to him perpetually for his selfless acts, however I'm positive even Sonu might be sad with this silly and uninspiring act of losing milk in instances the place individuals are dying of starvation.. why are we so additional at all times with every thing??!!"

Kavita’s response comes regardless of Sonu Sood reacting to the video and mentioning that he feels humbled. Within the video, individuals had been seen pouring milk on Sonu Sood’s enormous poster. This was performed as a gesture to thank Sood – was turned real-life hero amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the reason that starting of the coronavirus pandemic final 12 months, Sonu Sood is amplifying sources. Whether or not it was arranging meals and transportation for migrant employees in 2020 or arranging oxygen cylinders or medicines for sufferers throughout the nation, the actor has come forth to assist everybody. He has launched a number of initiatives to increase assist to individuals amid the second wave of coronavirus within the nation. The actor can be constantly responding to SOS calls on social media. He has additionally opened a channel referred to as ‘India Fights With Covid’ on Telegram cellular utility. With this channel, the actor is discovering hospitals, medicines and oxygen to the needy.